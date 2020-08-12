Gourmet toast recipes to try for bunch

From gourmet baked breads to sweet and savoury topping combinations, it seems you can eat practically anything on toast these days. Ciabatta, sourdough, rye or good old white bread straight from the bag, when bread has been lightly crisped to perfection, a slathering of butter and jam or avocado and a crack of black pepper and salt sometimes is all it needs to satisfy your taste buds. But lately, posh toasts topped with everything from whipped ricotta, grilled peaches and honey to juicy sliced tomatoes and herby mushrooms have been taking over plates in restaurants across the globe, making this breakfast and brunch favourite slightly more sophisticated (and extremely Instagrammable). Take your toast to the next level with these scrumptious recipes: Persimmon and mascarpone toast

By @persimmonsaustralia

Ingredients

2 slices fresh baked sourdough bread, toasted

1 small persimmon

1-2 tsp ghee

3-4 tbsp mascarpone

1-3 tsp honey (I used “tropical” honey, from India)

3-5 pecans, chopped

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Instructions

Slice a small persimmon into about half a cm thick slices and sprinkle with cinnamon and a small pinch of nutmeg.

In a small sauté pan, put about 2 tsp of ghee in the pan and turn on to medium-high heat. Once the ghee is completely melted, add sliced persimmons and fry, untouched for about 2 minutes. Flip to the other side and move around the pan lightly. Some of the edges might start to get brown after another minute or so which is good. Once you see a slight browning, remove from heat and set aside.

Spread mascarpone on toasted slices, add persimmons, pecans, and drizzle with honey. Makes 2 toasts.

Creamy mushroom toast

By @micadeli_

Ingredients

Avocado spread

1 avocado, ripe

1 clove of Garlic

A handful of fresh basil (or spinach)

Squeeze of ½ a lemon

2-3 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Mushrooms

A punnet of mushrooms sliced

2-3 tbsp olive oil

A sprig of thyme

1 clove of garlic grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the mushrooms, heat the olive oil on medium heat then add the mushroom, garlic and thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the mushrooms reduce in size and have turned slightly golden brown.

Then for the avocado spread, in a small food processor or blender, mix the ripe avocado, garlic, basil leaves, lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper until you have a smooth texture. Add more lemon, salt or pepper if needed.

Serve along with fried seasonal mushrooms and toasted bread.

Prawn toast

By @papamikeskitchen

Ingredients

Deshelled prawns

2 chopped garlic cloves

1 tbsp chipotle chili paste

2 tsp dried chili flakes

2 tbsp butter

½ glass white wine

½ handful chopped coriander

Juice of a lime when off the heat

Chopped parsley once plated.

Instructions

Pan fry your bread with some olive oil and if you're feeling extra indulgent, then also butter it first. DO NOT PUT IN THE TOASTER!

In the same pan, fry your prawns until pink and add the ingredients in the order above. Do not overcook your prawns, it takes 3-4 minutes to cook medium sized, 5-8 for large prawns and 7-8 for jumbo prawns.

Place prawns on toast and top with parsley and serve with a wedge of lemon.