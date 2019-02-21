Here's how to make chef Ferrel Hirsch's fish tacos.
Fish Taco (Ssam – means in between in Korean)

This recipe serves 4

Ingredients:
  • 1 big Kohlrabi. Sliced in rounds
  • ½ Cucumber, sliced in rounds
  • 250g Yellowtail
  • 15g Spring onion, diced
  • 10g Radish, sliced
  • 4g Sesame seeds
  • Korean chili flakes, pinch
  • 100g Pickled red cabbage – see below
  • 150g Mojo dressing –see below
Mojo Dressing 

Ingredients
  • 7.5g Dill
  • 12.5g Coriander
  • 12,5g Parsley
  • 12,5g Watercress
  • 30g Spring onion
  • 5g Fresh chilli
  • 5g Fresh ginger
  • 10g Fresh garlic
  • 50ml Fresh lime juice
  • 5 ml Fish sauce
Method 
  1. Blend all the ingredients together in a mixer
Pickled Red Cabbage 

Ingredients 
  • 100g Cabbage, sliced thinly
  • 100g Red wine vinegar
  • 100g Water
  • 100g Sugar
Method 
  1. Soak cabbage for 9 hours
Method and how to assemble
  1. Dress the yellowtail in lime juice and sit for 20 minutes, sliced sashimi style.
  2. Use the kohlrabi and cucumber rounds to form the base of the taco, sliced very thin.
  3. Place all the ingredients in the middle of the taco, yellowtail, mojo dressing, pickled cabbage, sesame seeds, spring onion and finish off with a sprinkle of Korean chilli flakes. Fold and eat.