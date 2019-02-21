Fish Taco (Ssam – means in between in Korean)
This recipe serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 big Kohlrabi. Sliced in rounds
- ½ Cucumber, sliced in rounds
- 250g Yellowtail
- 15g Spring onion, diced
- 10g Radish, sliced
- 4g Sesame seeds
- Korean chili flakes, pinch
- 100g Pickled red cabbage – see below
- 150g Mojo dressing –see below
Mojo Dressing
Ingredients
- 7.5g Dill
- 12.5g Coriander
- 12,5g Parsley
- 12,5g Watercress
- 30g Spring onion
- 5g Fresh chilli
- 5g Fresh ginger
- 10g Fresh garlic
- 50ml Fresh lime juice
- 5 ml Fish sauce
Method
- Blend all the ingredients together in a mixer
Pickled Red Cabbage
Ingredients
- 100g Cabbage, sliced thinly
- 100g Red wine vinegar
- 100g Water
- 100g Sugar
Method
- Soak cabbage for 9 hours
Method and how to assemble
- Dress the yellowtail in lime juice and sit for 20 minutes, sliced sashimi style.
- Use the kohlrabi and cucumber rounds to form the base of the taco, sliced very thin.
- Place all the ingredients in the middle of the taco, yellowtail, mojo dressing, pickled cabbage, sesame seeds, spring onion and finish off with a sprinkle of Korean chilli flakes. Fold and eat.