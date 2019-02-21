Here's how to make chef Ferrel Hirsch's fish tacos.

Fish Taco (Ssam – means in between in Korean)



This recipe serves 4





Ingredients:

1 big Kohlrabi. Sliced in rounds

½ Cucumber, sliced in rounds

250g Yellowtail

15g Spring onion, diced

10g Radish, sliced

4g Sesame seeds

Korean chili flakes, pinch

100g Pickled red cabbage – see below

150g Mojo dressing –see below

Mojo Dressing





Ingredients

7.5g Dill

12.5g Coriander

12,5g Parsley

12,5g Watercress

30g Spring onion

5g Fresh chilli

5g Fresh ginger

10g Fresh garlic

50ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Fish sauce Method

Blend all the ingredients together in a mixer

Pickled Red Cabbage





Ingredients

100g Cabbage, sliced thinly

100g Red wine vinegar

100g Water

100g Sugar Method

Soak cabbage for 9 hours

Method and how to assemble

Dress the yellowtail in lime juice and sit for 20 minutes, sliced sashimi style. Use the kohlrabi and cucumber rounds to form the base of the taco, sliced very thin. Place all the ingredients in the middle of the taco, yellowtail, mojo dressing, pickled cabbage, sesame seeds, spring onion and finish off with a sprinkle of Korean chilli flakes. Fold and eat.



