Hanukkah recipes for this year's celebration

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, started on November 28, and if you have not settled on how you are celebrating (or what you are serving), we have got your back. Every year around the Festive season time, Hanukkah brings families and friends together to commemorate a miracle in Jewish history. The eight-day Jewish celebration commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the second temple in Jerusalem where, according to legend, Jews had risen against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

Hanukkah is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games, and gifts, and comes to an end on the evening of December 6. Speaking of traditional foods, here are some recipes that you need to make this year. Cauliflower, olive oil, and lemon fritters with honey and mint yoghurt dip Ingredients

1 small cauliflower 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp pepper Zest of 1 lemon

Small bunch parsley - chopped 120g whole flour 1 clove garlic clove

80g grated Parmesan cheese 2 eggs 3-4 tbsp olive oil

To serve Greek yoghurt Salt and pepper

1 tbsp honey Mint Olive oil

Method Put the cauliflower florets in the microwave for six minutes. Grind in a food processor together with the parsley.

Add the other ingredients, except the olive oil, and mix. Use oiled hands to form patties and fry them in olive oil for about three minutes on each side until they are slightly browned. Mix the yoghurt with the rest of the ingredients and serve on the side.

Doro Wat (Ethiopian-style spicy chicken) Yield: 4 to 6 Ingredients

8 to 10 boneless, skinless chicken thighs Juice of 1 lemon 1 tbs white vinegar

4 to 5 large onions, peeled and quartered Fresh ginger, peeled and grated ½ head of garlic, peeled

⅓ cup olive oil 1 to 2 tbsp hot chilli powder like cayenne 1 tbsp sweet paprika

½ tsp ground ginger ½ tsp ground coriander 1tsp ground cardamom

¼tsp dried thyme ¼ tsp ground fenugreek ¾ tsp salt or to taste

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper Injera, pita, naan, or rice, for serving Hard-boiled eggs, for serving (optional)

Method Heat the oven to 350ºC and rub the chicken with lemon juice and vinegar. Put the chicken on a rimmed baking sheet and bake, discarding the juices after 20 minutes, then draining again after 10 more minutes.

Remove meat from the oven and set aside. As the chicken cooks, put the onions, ginger, and garlic in a food processor with a steel blade and finely chop until almost ground, leaving a bit of texture. Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium heat.

Add the onion mixture and simmer, stirring frequently, for about 20 minutes or until the onions have turned golden. Then stir in 1 tablespoon of the chilli powder, the sweet paprika, ginger, coriander, cardamom, thyme, fenugreek, salt, and pepper. Cook for a few minutes, taste the sauce, and if you prefer more bite, add more chilli.

Add the chicken and simmer, covered, for about 15 more minutes, adding as much as a cup of water to reach the consistency of a thick sauce. Add more salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with injera, pita, naan, or rice and, if you wish, hard-boiled eggs.