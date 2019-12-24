The classic Sicilian cassata is a spongecake layered with creamy sweetened ricotta, a heavenly combination. Elaborately decorated with colourful candied fruits, wrapped in marzipan, true cassata is a sight to behold.





My simple summery version is covered with ripe red strawberries, but any fresh summer berries would be welcome, or slices of nectarine, peach or mango.





The unswerving requirements for this cassata are a good spongecake and the best ricotta available.





Look for the absolute freshest, tastiest ricotta; most good cheese stores or Italian delis can supply it. It must be moist, with no sourness. A spoonful should feel creamy on the tongue, not grainy. It’s worth tasting several kinds to see the broad range of ricotta types. Lightly sweetened and whisked to smoothness, this ricotta filling is spread over the cake layers as if it were frosting.