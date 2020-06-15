Have you tried TikTok's mini fried eggs yet?

Toast slathered with butter, eggs your way - but preferably with a yolk that dribbles - topped with a crack of salt and pepper and you have a the ideal breakfast.

Fried eggs on toast are a classic combination. Pairing together as perfectly as clotted cream on scones or peanut butter and jam on white bread, this breakfast staple can hardly be improved on.

However, TikTok seems to believe otherwise. The video sharing app, which has been responsible for a number of viral food trends since lockdown started, has grown to become the newest hub of all things food.





From pancake to waffle cereal, app users have been giving everyday foods a twist by creating miniature versions of them eaten straight out the bowl with milk - just like cereal.





Sydney Melhoff, the creator of the original cereal trend decided to make a savoury spin-off using fried eggs. With an account completely devoted to whimsical versions of tiny foods - pies, doughnuts, mozzarella sticks and adorable cake pops - it's no surprise that the eggs are miniature too.





How to make mini fried eggs

To make the breakfast egg-stravaganza, Melhoff began by separating her yolk from the white.





Although this step is not shown in her video, she most likely beat both elements separately so that they were easier to work with.





On a lightly oiled pan, she used a tablespoon to dollop the whites onto the hot surface.





While that cooked up, she quickly used another spoon to dot a miniscule amount of yolk onto the pan. Before it completely hardened, she used a toothpick to transfer the yolk onto the white, finishing the look.





To get the complete effect, repeat these steps until all the egg mixtures are finished.