Healthy alternatives for the Diwali festive season

The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level in India as soon as the month of October and November approach, when a wide array of religious and cultural festivals are celebrated across the nation. Many of these festivals especially Diwali - which will be observed in the first week of November this year - are also observed in South Africa

However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also a time when people overindulge in an overload of delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues. Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help maintain your health goals. GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES

Ingredients 100g wheat flour 50g besan

150g methi and palak leaves 20g Tomato 1 green chilli

2 onions 4 cloves garlic Method

Mix all the ingredient and make them into small pancakes. Fry until cooked. Garnish with grilled tomato, mushrooms and fresh herbs.

APPLE CAKE Ingredients 2 cups whole wheat flour

½ tsp cinnamon powder ½ tsp Jaggery 1 cup Chopped apple

¼ cup nuts, chopped: Method Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175°c for 45 minutes.

Before serving, sprinkle with icing sugar SATTU LADDU Ingredients:

Barley Powder 200g Kala channa Powder 150g Organic Jaggery

1stp elaichi powder 60ml refined Sunflower Oil 1tbsp Sesame seeds, roasted

Method Heat the pan and add barley powder Roast till it's brown

When it is done, add organic jaggery to the barley mixture along with elaichi powder and oil for binding Make the mixture into round shapes, deep fry and when done, coat them with sesame seeds CHATPATI CHUTNEY

Ingredients: 2 Green peppers 1 onion (chopped)

2tsp Ginger 50g tamarind Salt - to taste

Green chilli Method Steam pepper, onion, ginger, tamarind juice

Then add the other ingredients to it Grind them together into a fine paste

BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP Ingredients: 50g Barley

2 Spring Onions Salt and pepper to taste ½ litre Vegetable Stock

50g Chopped vegetables Method Soak the barley for more than four hours

Cook the barley and make it into a paste Add stock spring onion Add salt and pepper and boil again