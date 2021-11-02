Healthy alternatives for the Diwali festive season
The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level in India as soon as the month of October and November approach, when a wide array of religious and cultural festivals are celebrated across the nation.
Many of these festivals especially Diwali - which will be observed in the first week of November this year - are also observed in South Africa
However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also a time when people overindulge in an overload of delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues.
Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help maintain your health goals.
GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES
Ingredients
100g wheat flour
50g besan
150g methi and palak leaves
20g Tomato
1 green chilli
2 onions
4 cloves garlic
Method
Mix all the ingredient and make them into small pancakes.
Fry until cooked.
Garnish with grilled tomato, mushrooms and fresh herbs.
APPLE CAKE
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat flour
½ tsp cinnamon powder
½ tsp Jaggery
1 cup Chopped apple
¼ cup nuts, chopped:
Method
Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175°c for 45 minutes.
Before serving, sprinkle with icing sugar
SATTU LADDU
Ingredients:
Barley Powder
200g Kala channa Powder
150g Organic Jaggery
1stp elaichi powder
60ml refined Sunflower Oil
1tbsp Sesame seeds, roasted
Method
Heat the pan and add barley powder
Roast till it's brown
When it is done, add organic jaggery to the barley mixture along with elaichi powder and oil for binding
Make the mixture into round shapes, deep fry and when done, coat them with sesame seeds
CHATPATI CHUTNEY
Ingredients:
2 Green peppers
1 onion (chopped)
2tsp Ginger
50g tamarind
Salt - to taste
Green chilli
Method
Steam pepper, onion, ginger, tamarind juice
Then add the other ingredients to it
Grind them together into a fine paste
BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP
Ingredients:
50g Barley
2 Spring Onions
Salt and pepper to taste
½ litre Vegetable Stock
50g Chopped vegetables
Method
Soak the barley for more than four hours
Cook the barley and make it into a paste
Add stock spring onion
Add salt and pepper and boil again
Add chopped vegetables and serve hot
