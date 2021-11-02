LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
Green vegetable pancakes. Picture: IANSLIFE
Healthy alternatives for the Diwali festive season

The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level in India as soon as the month of October and November approach, when a wide array of religious and cultural festivals are celebrated across the nation.

Many of these festivals especially Diwali - which will be observed in the first week of November this year - are also observed in South Africa

However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also a time when people overindulge in an overload of delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues.

Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help maintain your health goals.

GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES

Ingredients

100g wheat flour

50g besan

150g methi and palak leaves

20g Tomato

1 green chilli

2 onions

4 cloves garlic

Method

Mix all the ingredient and make them into small pancakes.

Fry until cooked.

Garnish with grilled tomato, mushrooms and fresh herbs.

APPLE CAKE

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp Jaggery

1 cup Chopped apple

¼ cup nuts, chopped:

Method

Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175°c for 45 minutes.

Before serving, sprinkle with icing sugar

SATTU LADDU

Ingredients:

Barley Powder

200g Kala channa Powder

150g Organic Jaggery

1stp elaichi powder

60ml refined Sunflower Oil

1tbsp Sesame seeds, roasted

Method

Heat the pan and add barley powder

Roast till it's brown

When it is done, add organic jaggery to the barley mixture along with elaichi powder and oil for binding

Make the mixture into round shapes, deep fry and when done, coat them with sesame seeds

CHATPATI CHUTNEY

Ingredients:

2 Green peppers

1 onion (chopped)

2tsp Ginger

50g tamarind

Salt - to taste

Green chilli

Method

Steam pepper, onion, ginger, tamarind juice

Then add the other ingredients to it

Grind them together into a fine paste

BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP

Ingredients:

50g Barley

2 Spring Onions

Salt and pepper to taste

½ litre Vegetable Stock

50g Chopped vegetables

Method

Soak the barley for more than four hours

Cook the barley and make it into a paste

Add stock spring onion

Add salt and pepper and boil again

Add chopped vegetables and serve hot

