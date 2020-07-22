Healthy breakfast recipes for people with a sweet tooth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Indulging in dessert for breakfast isn’t a foreign concept to those of us who’d pick digging into an airy chocolate croissant smothered in Nutella over a bowl of porridge, sans brûléed bananas and and cinnamon apples. To our dismay, sugary pastries and desserts don’t make for the healthiest of breakfasts. But, that hasn’t stopped foodies from indulging in puddings, brownies and pie inspired goodies for their first meal of the day. It only takes a little imagination and a roaring appetite to dream up drool-worthy breakfast and dessert hybrids. Serving as the perfect excuse to start your day on a sweet note, you won’t have to loosen your belt buckle to tuck into them. Packed with some of the healthiest ingredients - like coconut oil, chia seeds, spices and oats - these recipes are guilt-free. Breakfast brownies with a cheesecake swirl By @anastasiaklohn_fit

Ingredients

Brownie batter

6 eggs

2 ripe bananas

¾ cup black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1.5 tsp baking powder

⅓ cup sugar free chocolate chips

Frosting

¾ cup low fat cottage cheese

10 drops liquid stevia

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 120 degrees.

Mix all the brownie ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour in a dish sprayed with coconut oil. Top with chocolate chips.

Wash your food processor and blend frosting ingredients until nice and smooth. Spoon over your batter and create a swirl with a toothpick.

Bake for 25 min until the center is set.

Cool completely and slice into squares.

Mango chia pudding

By @cookingdiarybyshruti

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk (or almond or regular)

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp vanilla

2 tsp honey

½ cup fresh mango pulp

½ cup fresh mango cubes

¼ cup coconut flakes

Blueberries and fresh mint leaves to garnish

Instructions

In a bowl, add chia seeds and your milk. Mix it well.

Then add in vanilla and honey, give it a mix.

Leave this in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

To assemble, in a serving jar, pour a tablespoon or two of the fresh mango pulp, top it with the chia pudding and coconut flakes and lastly some more mango pulp, fresh mangoes, blueberries, coconut flakes and fresh mint.

Serve Chilled and enjoy.

Cinnamon apple overnight oats

By @all.things.brunch

Ingredients

50g Rolled Oats

100ml milk of choice

2 heaped tsp chia seeds (optional)

1.5 tbsp 0% Greek Yoghurt

1 tsp cinnamon

½ an apple

1 tbsp crunchy almond butter

Generous squeeze of honey

Topping, more apple, honey, granola and almond butter

Instructions

The night before mix together your oats, yoghurt, honey, chia seeds and cinnamon then pop in the fridge.

The mixture needs a little more milk or yoghurt in the morning to loosen it up.

Serve cold with toppings of choice.