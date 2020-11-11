Healthy foods to snack on to help get you through matric exams

While cramming for exams, it’s incredibly tempting to eat junk food as a coping mechanism for handling stress. However, this unhealthy habit will do more harm than good during a time where you need your body and mind feeling fresh for finals. According to Registered Dietitian, Sumaiya Essa, “You need to find a way to snack on foods that help you meet your daily nutrition needs but also help to keep you fuller for longer.” So eating foods like cookies, chips and candy in excess results will cause your diet to be too high in sugars, salts and saturated fats which is linked to a rise in stress levels during examinations. To counter this, Essa said, “During the exam period try to have a stock of healthy foods, drinks and snacks that you have pre-planned so when those moments of boredom, weariness, panic or times of just needing a break from your revision come along, you are well prepared. Pre-plan your meals during your exams so that you give your brains and bodies the best possible fuel for maximum efficiency and therefore greatest success.” 3 healthy snacks to nibble on during study sessions: Healthy cinnamon buns

By @vitta_sanaa

Ingredients

1 cup flour (oat or almond work best)

1 cup greek thick yogurt

1 tsp baking powder ⠀⠀

2 tbsp cinnamon⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 tbsp softened coconut butter

1.5 tbsp brown sugar

2-3 tbsp almond butter

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together until nice dough forms.

You might want to grease your hands with coconut oil to prevent from sticking on your hands

Flatten the dough and roll it until you have a very long strip.

Spread softened coconut butter, cinnamon and brown sugar.

Roll it up, slice into rolls and place in a greased baking dish.

Garnish the top with granola.

Bake for 15-25 minutes or until golden at 175 degrees.

Once slightly cooled, drizzle with almond butter.

Yoghurt bars

By @vitta_sanaa

Ingredients

1½ cup Greek/coconut yogurt

3 tbsp almond butter

½ cup frozen berries

½ pack of digestive biscuits

Instructions

Crush biscuits and almond butter to make crust.

Line a pan with a baking sheet and add a layer of your crust.

Add greek yogurt on top (you can mix it with honey if you want it sweeter).

Add blueberries on top.

Freeze and eat or store in the freezer for an easy snack.

Zucchini dip

By @kazeliving

Ingredients

1 zucchini (quartered lengthwise)

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 clove garlic

¼ cup tahini

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp pine nuts (toasted)

Instructions

Grill zucchini for 8-10 minutes with 1 tablespoon oil and ½ teaspoon salt and until tender and evenly charred.

Transfer zucchini to a blender along with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon mint and pulse to combine.

Now drizzle in remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and blend until mostly smooth.

Eat as a dip with anything from crackers to bread and even veggies like carrot sticks or sugar snap peas.