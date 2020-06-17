Healthy kid-friendly recipes
As kids head back to school, they need healthy and tasty meals to keep them learning and boost their immune system.
This can be difficult if you have a picky eater on your hands.
But you don't have to get stuck with the basic meals that your kid loves.
These easy and healthy kid-friendly recipes can also be a great solution.
They are delicious and it will be hard for even the pickiest eaters to say no. More importantly, they will enjoy them. What can be better than that?
Not So Naughty Weetbix Cookie
Ingredients
- 4 x Weetbix
- 8 pitted dates
- 2 tbsp cacao
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- ½ cup coconut
- ½ tsp baking powder
- A dash of milk
Chocolate chips and crushed up Weetbix to sprinkle on top (optional) and or drizzle cookies with peanut butter.
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and cook for 15 - 20 mins at 180 degrees.
- If you prefer your biscuits chewy, cook them for 15 minutes.
- For a crunchier texture, leave biscuits in the oven for 20 minutes.
Eggless Egg Salad Sandwich
Ingredients
- 1 block medium-firm tofu, chopped
- 3 tbsp vegan mayo
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1tsp black salt
- 1tsp ground black pepper
Method
- Mix all of the ingredients, mashing the tofu slightly with a fork.
- Adjust seasoning to taste.
- Enjoy having your mind blown by this egg-free egg.