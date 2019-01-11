Oat and Fruit Biscuits
Makes 16-18
- 125g butter
- 125ml brown sugar
- 30ml golden syrup
- 30ml water
- 5ml bicarbonate of soda
- 375ml oats
- 250ml flour
- 125ml sesame seeds
- 100g dried apricots, chopped
- 100g dried cranberries
Method:
- Put the butter, sugar, syrup and water in a saucepan over a medium heat until melted. Remove from heat and stir in the bicarbonate of soda. Set aside to cool.
- Put the oats, flour, sesame seeds and fruit into a bowl. Add the cooled butter mixture and mix well.
- Take spoonfuls of the mixture and shape into balls. Place on a greased baking tray and flatten slightly with the palm of your hand.
- Bake at 180°C for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Remove and cool completely.
Chicken wrap with bean spread
Makes 2-4 wraps
- 400g can of cannellini beans, drained
- 30ml lemon juice
- 125g cream cheese
- 15-20ml olive oil
- 60ml Parmesan cheese
- 60ml chopped parsley
- salt and pepper
- 4 large Mediterranean wraps
- shredded lettuce
- 1-2 carrots, grated
- cooked chicken strips
Method:
- Combine the ingredients for the spread in a food processor and blend to form a thick paste.
- Spread the wrap with a layer of the bean spread. Arrange the lettuce, shredded carrots and chicken on top. Roll and fold to enclose the filling and cut in half diagonally. Wrap in greaseproof or wax wrap.
- This spread is ideal for use on sandwiches in place of butter. It also makes a great dip to serve with crudités in a lunch box.
Banana Yoghurt Muffins
Makes 12
- 250ml nutty wheat flour
- 250ml cake flour
- 160ml brown sugar
- 15ml baking powder
- 3ml salt
- 3 bananas, mashed
- 250ml plain yoghurt
- 1 egg
- 125ml oil
- 5ml vanilla essence
- 125ml chopped pecan nuts
Method:
- Combine the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl.
- Combine the mashed banana with the yoghurt, egg, oil and vanilla and add to the dry ingredients. Mix gently to combine.
- Lastly, fold in the nuts. Divide the mixture among 12 paper-lined muffin cups and bake at 200°C for 20-30 minutes.
Ham and mango baguette
- 125g smooth cream cheese
- 30ml mayonnaise
- 10ml lemon juice
- 3 spring onions, chopped
- salt and pepper
- 1 French loaf
- rocket leaves
- 3 slices of ham
- Dijon mustard
- 1 mango, peeled and thinly sliced
Method:
- Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice and spring onions. Mix well and season.
- Split the bread and spread each side with the cream cheese mixture. Arrange a layer of rocket on the bottom half of the bread. Spread each slice of ham with mustard and fold in half and arrange on top of rocket. Add slices of mango.
- Wrap the baguette in greaseproof or wax wrap.