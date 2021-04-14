Hearty recipes to take the ’brrr’ out of winter

The time has come for us to gear up for colder weather, and with that of course comes the delicious, hearty meals that warm us up. If you are looking for some inspiration for what to serve during the cooler months, but don’t want to break the bank or spend hours in the kitchen, Yebo Fresh has teamed up with some of South Africa’s most-loved chefs to bring you three recipes sure to be winners in your home. Hearty, tasty chicken soup Chicken soup is great for winter. It’s easy to make and the ingredients are economical. It will warm you up and is reputed to help keep winter colds away. Ingredients

2 large onions, cut into slices

3 carrots, peeled and grated

3 sticks celery, washed and cut into small pieces

2 vegetable or chicken cubes

5 litres cold water

500g - 1 kg mixed chicken necks, livers or gizzards

Oil

Pepper to taste.

Method

Sauté onions in oil until they become translucent. Add celery sticks (not leaves) that have been cut into thin slices or rounds.

Peel and grate carrots. Add to pot.

Add cold water.

Add chicken necks, gizzards, livers.

Add celery leaves.

Bring to the boil.

Allow boiling until chicken is cooked through. About 45 minutes to one hour.

Add more stock and/or salt to taste.

Comforting shepherd's pie

This recipe is courtesy of chef Zola at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. It’s ideal for cold, gloomy days when you need a comforting pick-me-up.

Ingredients

1kg beef mince

1 large chopped onion

2 tbs tomato sauce

2 tbs Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs cornstarch

1 cup home-made beef stock or 2 cubes store-bought

2 bsp paprika

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup frozen peas

200g Cheese

1 tbs chopped garlic

½ cup sour cream

800g potatoes for mash

Method

Cook your beef mince and onion over medium heat until light golden brown. Add paprika, garlic, beef stock and all the veggies, cover, and cook until vegetables are tender.

Combine the cornstarch and ½ of water until well mixed, stir into the pot, then let it boil over medium heat. Keep stirring and cook until it's thick. Add your sour cream, salt, and pepper to taste.

Mash your already boiled potatoes to create your mash.

Chef’s tip: add a little butter to make it creamier.

Spread the mashed potato on top, sprinkle with cheese, and bake until potatoes are well heated and cheese has melted. Grill until the cheese and mash peaks are golden brown – this creates a delicious crust.

The perfect sweet treat

Chef Fatima Sydow has become synonymous with comfort food that warms the soul. This recipe is a Sunday favourite among many in Cape Town – the koeksister. With memories of her mother waking her up to a tray of tea and a bowl of warm, sugary koeksisters, these delicious bites are perfect at any time of the day.

Ingredients

4½ cups of cake flour

1 tsp of baking powder

10g instant yeast

1 tbs caster sugar

3 tbs melted butter

1 tsp salt

1 cup soft mashed potatoes

3 tsp naartjie peel powder or zest

1½ tbs freshly grated ginger

1 tsp mixed spice

2 tbs aniseed

2 tsp fine cinnamon

½ tsp ground cardamom seeds

1½ cups lukewarm water

1 large egg

3 cups sugar

3 cups water

5 pieces of cinnamon stick

Method

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients until well combined. Knead the dough for 10 minutes – the dough will be quite sticky, so don’t be tempted to add any more flour, just use some oil on your hands when kneading. Cover with a tea towel or cling film and allow to rise for 90 minutes in a warm and dark area of your kitchen.

Next, knock down the dough and, using a little oil on your hands, shape little oblong shapes. Deep fry them in oil in a deep saucepan on a medium to high heat until brown on both sides. Remove from the oil.

To make the syrup, in a large saucepan boil the water, sugar and cinnamon sticks until bubbling.

Dip the koeksisters into the warm sugar syrup and allow soaking for a minute. Using a slotted spoon, place koeksisters in a bowl and sprinkle with desiccated coconut.