Stew is one of my favourite things to make in winter. There’s something about cozying up on the couch with a big bowl of stew that makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.
Squash and lentil stew works both as a favourite for lunch or dinner. It’s honestly probably less about the fact that I love stew and more about the fact that I could fill 4 containers up, freeze them, then reheat one after another throughout the month. Less work, you know?
This soup recipe warms chilly fingers and toes with seasonal flavours of sweet butternut squash and savory lentils. It’s a hearty, comforting and nutrient dense super-food soup.
Ingredients
- 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp. finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
- 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1 1/2" chunks
- 450 g green lentils, picked over
- 6 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 5 cup packed baby spinach
- 1 tbsp. cider vinegar
Method
- In pressure-cooker pot on medium, cook shallots and ginger in oil 5 minutes or until shallots are golden, stirring. Add coriander and cardamom; cook 1 minute, stirring.
- Add squash, lentils, broth and 1/4 teaspoon salt.Cover, lock and bring up to pressure on high. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 12 minutes.
- Release pressure by using quick-release function.Stir in spinach, vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.