Stew is one of my favourite things to make in winter. There’s something about cozying up on the couch with a big bowl of stew that makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Squash and lentil stew works both as a favourite for lunch or dinner. It’s honestly probably less about the fact that I love stew and more about the fact that I could fill 4 containers up, freeze them, then reheat one after another throughout the month. Less work, you know?