Heat up your Easter menu with this spicy calamari recipe

While scanning a restaurant menu or shopping at your local fish market, you may have come across calamari. This aromatic delicacy has become a South African staple, often eaten by Christians in lieu of meat on Easter Friday.

Table Bay executive chef Lindsay Venn has recreated the traditional pickled hake and onions dish using calamari, in an effort to present diners with something different. “I’ve put a retro spin on a traditional dish, taking it to a new level and serving it warm instead of cold,” said Venn. Venn aims to develop the next generation of chefs, a challenge due to the gap in skills.

“I love seeing the spark and excitement in chefs’ eyes when they learn something new and just want to do it every day till they have mastered it,” he said. Table Bay executive chef Lindsay Venn recreates the traditional pickled hake and onions dish using calamari. Picture: Supplied Spiced calamari Ingredients

150g baby calamari 50g flour 10g salt

15g Rajah curry spice (mild) 50ml mayonnaise 50g Cape Malay pickle

5g curry leaves 10g sultanas Cape Malay pickle (Make the day before)

50g onions 30ml brown vinegar 20ml water

½ tsp sugar ½ tsp turmeric ¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp coriander seeds Pinch of chilli flakes 1 cinnamon stick

¼ tsp cumin Put ingredients in a pot and reduce by half. Place in a container for use the following day. Method

Mix flour, salt and curry spice in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix salt and curry spice for seasoning. Clean squid tentacles and slice the baby tubes in half lengthwise. Combine mayonnaise and curry spice. Deep fry curry leaves in hot oil until they stop popping. Mix the calamari with the flour mix above. Deep fry squid until golden brown. Remove and put on a paper towel to drain the oil. Lightly season with curry salt.