They come in every shape and colour of the rainbow and everyone has their favourite!
Vegetables are versatile, can be added to any meal and are important for daily consumption as they’re a vital source of nutrients.
Celebrate ‘Eat Your Vegetables Day’ and dish up this healthy mixed beans, chickpeas and avocado salad recipe!
Mixed Beans, Chickpeas and avocado salad
Ingredients
- 1 can (410g) KOO red kidney beans in brine, drained
- 1 can (410g) KOO butter beans in brine, drained
- 1 can (400g) KOO chickpeas in brine, drained
- 1 can (410g) KOO whole kernel corn in brine, drained
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 packet mixed salad greens (lettuce, cucumber)
Dressing
- 60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
- 30ml (2 tbsp) red wine vinegar
- 30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice
- 15ml (1 tbsp) sugar
- 5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method
- In a large bowl, mix the beans, chickpeas, whole kernel corn, diced red pepper and red onion together.
- Layer salad greens and avocado on a serving platter and spoon the mixed bean mixture over the top.
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, garlic, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Drizzle dressing over salad, refrigerate until needed.