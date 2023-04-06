Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Here’s how to create a magical Easter morning the foodie way

The whole point of hosting an Easter brunch is to lessen the time spent in the kitchen. Picture: Pexels

Published 35m ago

We are always looking for ways to sprinkle a little extra fun – and perhaps even a little magic – into our lives.

Easter morning is just the perfect opportunity to add a little bit of magical fun. If you’re a foodie, executive chef at Vivace Restaurant, Slobodan Steffanicic, and operations director at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Themba Mpofu, share below ways to help create a magical Easter morning.

Themba Mpofu’s Easter menu idea:

  • The whole point of hosting an Easter brunch is to lessen the time spent in the kitchen. Think boiled eggs, store-bought croissants, a selection of continental hams and cheeses, yoghurt, and mimosas. These are all items that can be prepped the day before and stored in the fridge to whip out in the morning.
  • What to make it a bit more kid-centric? Pre-make protein-packed waffles and freeze them to have on hand the morning of. That way, you at least have peace of mind knowing the kids have a substantial breakfast in their bellies before they load up on chocolate.
Waffles. Picture: Pexels

Slobodan Steffanicic’s protein-packed breakfast waffles

Ingredients

40g rolled oats

1 large whole egg

1 large egg white

113g Greek yoghurt - or cottage cheese

30g protein powder – optional since the egg and dairy will assist with protein

2g baking powder

4g sweetener - optional

2.5 ml vanilla extract - optional

Method

Blend all of your ingredients together until smooth

Turn your waffle maker on and coat it with some non-stick cooking spray, Coconut Oil spray is best.

Pour your mix in and cook your waffle until your waffle maker says it's ready (2-3 minutes)

Remove your waffle and repeat

Notes: Top or add into your mix chopped up fresh fruit such as strawberries or blueberries for natural antioxidants and finely chopped nuts such as pecan or pistachio.

