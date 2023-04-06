Here’s how to create a magical Easter morning the foodie way

We are always looking for ways to sprinkle a little extra fun – and perhaps even a little magic – into our lives.
Easter morning is just the perfect opportunity to add a little bit of magical fun. If you’re a foodie, executive chef at Vivace Restaurant, Slobodan Steffanicic, and operations director at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Themba Mpofu, share below ways to help create a magical Easter morning.
Themba Mpofu’s Easter menu idea:
- The whole point of hosting an Easter brunch is to lessen the time spent in the kitchen. Think boiled eggs, store-bought croissants, a selection of continental hams and cheeses, yoghurt, and mimosas. These are all items that can be prepped the day before and stored in the fridge to whip out in the morning.
- What to make it a bit more kid-centric? Pre-make protein-packed waffles and freeze them to have on hand the morning of. That way, you at least have peace of mind knowing the kids have a substantial breakfast in their bellies before they load up on chocolate.
Slobodan Steffanicic’s protein-packed breakfast waffles
Ingredients
40g rolled oats
1 large whole egg
1 large egg white
113g Greek yoghurt - or cottage cheese
30g protein powder – optional since the egg and dairy will assist with protein
2g baking powder
4g sweetener - optional
2.5 ml vanilla extract - optional
Method
Blend all of your ingredients together until smooth
Turn your waffle maker on and coat it with some non-stick cooking spray, Coconut Oil spray is best.
Pour your mix in and cook your waffle until your waffle maker says it's ready (2-3 minutes)
Remove your waffle and repeat
Notes: Top or add into your mix chopped up fresh fruit such as strawberries or blueberries for natural antioxidants and finely chopped nuts such as pecan or pistachio.