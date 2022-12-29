Here’s how to jazz up your Christmas leftovers

One of the best parts about Christmas Day is gathering around the table to indulge in delicious food. But long after the full tummies, you are left with container upon container of the leftovers.

Below are some of the ways that you can jazz up your Christmas leftovers, courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio. Ham is a great addition to a homemade pizza. Picture: Muffin Creatives/ Pexels Ham Leftover Christmas ham is a great addition to a home made pizza, especially when combined with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves.

You can also use your ham to make gourmet sandwiches, along with pickles, rocket, and a good mayo. Or why not make up a platter of sliced ham with gherkins, caper berries, pickled onions, and cranberry sauce - served with crusty bread? Turkey or chicken

Stuff leftover turkey or chicken into croquettes, along with your favourite cheese, chopped fresh herbs, and a little lemon zest. Both are also delicious in fried rice, as the meat absorbs the flavours of the sauce. Add a few fresh veggies and fresh coriander to completely reinvent the dish. You can also use up cold roast chicken and turkey by adding it to sandwiches or stir-fries. Toasted roast turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce are sublime.

Pork BBQ. Picture: Omar Mahmood/ Pexels Lamb, beef or pork Turn leftover meat into South American empanadas. Cut circles from pre-made pastry and stuff them with a mix of chopped meat, sautéed onions, hard-boiled egg, and green olives. Seal them up like a little pie, add an egg wash and bake in the oven until brown and crispy.

You can also use leftover meat to make a spicy filling for tacos, by shredding the meat and adding it to a spicy sauce, giving it plenty of time to soak up all the flavours. Serve with warm tortillas, sour cream, and punchy salsa. Vegetables Transform your leftover veggies into an egg-filled frittata. Leftover roast pumpkin or butternut is ideal in salads, especially when paired up with goat's cheese, beetroot, and baby spinach.