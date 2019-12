Here's how to make a Classic Champagne Cocktail for New Year’s Eve









There is no better way to ring in the new year than with a toast over a flute of bubbly. Picture: Andrew Barrow New Year’s Eve is here, and it is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. That said, there is no better way to ring in the new year than with a toast over a glass of bubbly, which is the Classic Champagne Cocktail. This cocktail requires just two additional ingredients – a sugar cube and Angostura aromatic bitters. To make it, you drop a sugar cube into a champagne flute and saturate with Angostura aromatic bitters, then top up the glass with bubbles and garnish with lemon peel… it is that easy.

Speaking to mixologist Marson Strydom earlier this month on essential tips for making bubbly cocktails at home this New Year’s Eve, Strydom said one of the most important rules when making drinks, in general, is to keep it simple. He said you do not have to overcomplicate things and make your life a living hell when making cocktails.

“Always add the bubbles last, especially when preparing welcome drinks. This enables you to prep your drink without losing all that effervescence. Only add the bubbles once your guests start to arrive. The same when adding to a punch, add it when your guests arrive,” said Strydom. He also added that you need to make sure that everything is mixed all the way through.

Below is how to make the Classic Champagne Cocktail.

Ingredients

1 sugar cube

2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Champagne or MCC

Lemon, peeled

Method

Add one sugar cube.

Add two-to-three dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters.

Top glass with champagne.

Garnish with a lemon peel.

Recipe by House of Angostura.