Here’s how to make healthy pancakes for Pancake Day

With Pancake Day finally, here, it’s time to prepare for the big occasion. Traditionally, the day when rich, fatty ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter are used up before Lent’s fasting, the custom has endured, becoming one of the most popular events in the culinary calendar.

With that being said, the team at online fitness site Total Shape has revealed some pancake recipes for you to try this Tuesday, using natural, healthy ingredients. Banana oatmeal pancakes. Picture: Supplied Banana oatmeal pancakes Ingredients

2 bananas 2 eggs ½ cup rolled oats

½ tsp baking powder Maple syrup (or topping of your choice) Method

Combine the bananas, eggs, rolled oats, and baking powder in a blender. Blend until you have a smooth, thick consistency. Grease a non-stick frying pan with a little oil on a medium heat.

Take a spoonful of the pancake mix and cook for 30 seconds on each side until a golden brown. Add maple syrup, fresh fruit, or a topping of your choice. Healthy buckwheat pancakes. Picture: Supplied Healthy buckwheat pancakes

Ingredients 1 egg 1 cup buckwheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tsp baking soda 1 ½ cup milk (dairy or non-dairy alternative will both work)

1 tsp sugar ½ tsp salt 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method Whisk the flour, milk, baking soda, sugar, and salt into a bowl. Add the egg and vanilla extract and whisk again.

Heat a pan on medium heat with some oil or butter. Take a spoonful of the pancake mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes and flip until lightly browned and cooked in the middle. Add maple syrup, fresh fruit, or a topping of your choice.

Blueberry protein pancakes. Picture: Supplied Blueberry protein pancakes Ingredients 1 ½ cups almond flour

½ cup protein powder 1 ½ tbsp baking powder ½ tbsp cinnamon

3 eggs 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy alternative will both work) 1 tsp vanilla extract

½ - 1 cup blueberries Method Whisk the flour, protein powder, baking powder, and cinnamon.

Add the eggs, milk, and vanilla extract and whisk again until a smooth, thick consistency. Add the blueberries to the mixture. Heat a pan on medium heat with some oil or butter.