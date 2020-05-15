Here’s how to make Prince Charles’ cheesy baked eggs

Due to the lockdown, some of us have taken advantage of this time at home to sharpen our skills in the kitchen, and what better way to make this weekend’s breakfast dish that has the royal seal of approval? This week, Prince Charles marked the British Cheese Weekender by sharing one of his favourite recipe: Cheesy baked eggs. The recipe was shared in a tweet from Clarence House, which read: “A proud champion of native British cheese, His Royal Highness has released one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses.”

So why not try this royally-approved recipe that is bound to impress the people who are in lockdown with you?

Prince Charles’s Cheesy Baked Eggs

Serves: 1

Ingredients

½ cup wilted spinach

1 cherry tomato, quartered or sun-dried tomato, chopped

Fresh basil leaves, torn

Charcuterie, optional, for serving

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

35g strong soft cheese

1 large egg

⅓ cup heavy cream

1tbsp grated hard cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Butter a small ovenproof dish, and line it with the wilted spinach, making a small well in the center.

Place the cherry tomato or sun-dried tomato on top of the spinach, then dot the soft cheese around the dish among the tomato pieces. Add the torn basil leaves, and any charcuterie, if using. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Crack the egg into the center of the spinach, then pour the cream over the egg, taking care not to break the yolk. Sprinkle with the grated hard cheese. Transfer to the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before eating.



