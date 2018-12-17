Trifle is known as the most loved and classic Christmas dessert of all time but why not try something different this year when it comes to dessert?
We spoke to chef Tarryn Coetzee of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront about one incredible Christmas dessert that you can make and that won’t take up precious time that you can spend with your family.
Raspberry Opera Cake
Sponge
- 6 eggs plus 1 egg white
- 225g flour
- 200 castor sugar
- 1tbsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup oil
- 180 ml water
- Separate eggs.
- Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate bowl Add yolks, oil, vanilla and water and Beat well.
- Whisk egg whites to soft peak, add the extra 100g sugar until dissolved.
- Fold into rest of the mix.
- Bake in a greased and lined tray at 180 degrees until cooked.
Crème pat
- 800ml milk
- 300ml cream
- 150g sugar
- Vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 6 egg yolks
- 30g corn flour
- 30g flour
- Heat milk and cream to boiling point and remove from heat.
- Whisk the other ingredients together until smooth.
- Temper and add to hot milk mix.
- Cook out for a few minutes, whisking at regular intervals.
- Raspberry crème pat from above recipe with added raspberry coulis to it.
Raspberry jelly
500g store bought jelly
Follow instructions on packaging.
Glaze
- 1 cup apricot jam
- 1 cup water
- Mix together and simmer on medium heat till a thick syrup forms
To assemble
Layer cake, crème pat and jelly accordingly and refrigerate.
Pack fresh raspberries on top and brush over the glaze.