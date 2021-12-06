Here’s how to make ’Ted Lasso’ biscuits, the perfect gift for fans

By Kate Krader By all accounts, the Emmy award-winning British soccer show has been an overwhelming hit.

In September, Apple released an official Ted Lasso biscuit recipe. Comprising just four ingredients-flour, butter, confectioner’s sugar, salt-the cookies hit the buttery notes but didn’t provide the compulsive adulation as seen on TV; many tasters pronounced it old-fashioned, like the show. Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar, a bakery embodying the same unabashed positive energy as the show, is a Ted Lasso fan.

“When Season 1 came out, it made positivity cool again,” says Tosi. “And the stickiest part of it was the power (of the biscuits) in a tiny little pink box. It's a show with the secret undertone of the power of baked goods.” Tosi, saw the opportunity to make a more compelling version of the viral sweet.

She paid particular attention whenever the biscuits appeared on screen, studying them like a crime scene pathologist. “I would rewind, check what kind of pan, does he have a stand mixer, how is he cutting them,” she says. Tosi’s version does inspire the kind of stop-everything-else fixation portrayed on the show; they're superior to the official version.

That’s because Tosi adds egg yolks and a few spoonfuls of brown sugar to the equation, giving her rectangular cookie a terrific, caramelised wave of flavour, along with an addictive chew that enhances the melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Ted Lasso x Milk Bar Biscuits (Makes 12 Lasso-size slices) Ingredients

2 sticks (226g) unsalted butter, softened 1 3/4 cup icing sugar 3 tbsp light brown sugar

3 large egg yolks 1 3/4 cup flour 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Method Heat the oven to 160˚C and prepare an 20cm square baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix the butter and sugars vigorously until smooth.

Stir in the egg yolks. Add the flour and salt, mix just until the dough comes together. (“The less you mix the dough, the more positive vibes your biscuits will have,” according to Tosi.) Using damp hands, press the dough in an even layer in the pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes until a thin, golden brown layer forms on top.