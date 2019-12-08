It is summertime, and for some of us, it is hard to get up the willpower to walk into the kitchen on a hot summer day to cook something on the stove.

Just preheating an oven can feel like you are upping the temperature in the house. According to Emily Dixon of One Lovely Life, this is how you can make quick meals without steaming up your kitchen.

Summer Salad with Balsamic Lime Dressing

This is one of my all-time favorite salads. It’s amazing as is, or you can add in some cooked chicken or white beans for a protein boost.

Balsamic Lime Salad. Picture: Supplied

Thai Sweet Chili Salmon

If you keep a few fillets in your freezer, this recipe is your new best friend. On the table in about 20 minutes (including prep time), this is a great meal for days you don’t want to cook.

Another bonus is that it only calls for four ingredients. Really. Serve it with salad and fruit, Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry with Black Pepper Sauce. The beauty of stir-fry is that it uses high heat and short cooking times.

Use any vegetables you have waiting in your fridge and tie it all together with this peppery sauce. We love using spiralized zucchini, but any noodles or veggies will work.

Thai Chili Salmon. Picture: Supplied

Chinese Chicken Salad

This is the fresh or whole-foods version of the ramen chicken salad you might have eaten growing up. The dressing is so mind-blowing you’d never know it was this simple to put together and the little pop of brightness and sweetness from the mandarin oranges is just delightful.

Chinese Chicken Salad. Picture: Supplied



