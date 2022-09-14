Heritage Month: Add a fresh twist to the traditional braai

From the beginning of September, South Africans everywhere can be found locked in braai anticipation, looking forward to one of the most significant public holidays of the year: Heritage Day. Also known as Braai Day, the occasion is all about appreciating our rich cultural heritage, which naturally includes our wealth of traditional foods.

Story continues below Advertisement

To celebrate, one of SA’s iconic heritage wines, Roodeberg, has partnered with foodie Ilse van der Merwe of The Food Fox on a delicious new twist to the traditional boerewors and braaibroodjie. The team at Roodeberg notes that Van der Merwe’s super easy recipe is more delicious when shared around the braai with a bottle of the new 2021 vintage of the Classic Red Blend. “This multi-varietal blend works its magic with all your favourite braai staples hot off the coals. A cinch with juicy chops, ribs and chicken, the wine’s fruity, spicy character also goes down beautifully with meat-free alternatives,” they note.

Here’s Ilse van der Merwe’s quick and easy braaibroodjie flatbread recipe that you can also try this Heritage Day. This yeast-free recipe does not require any kneading or proofing and is ready to serve from scratch in about 30 minutes. Quick and easy braaibroodjie flatbread. Picture: Ilse van der Merwe Serves: 6 Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisement

250g white bread flour, plus extra for dusting 15ml baking powder 5ml salt

Story continues below Advertisement

250g double cream yoghurt 30ml butter, melted, for brushing (or olive oil) About 80ml chutney

Story continues below Advertisement

1½ - 2 cups mature cheddar, grated 2 large (or a handful of small) tomatoes, thinly sliced ½ red onion, thinly sliced into rounds

Salt & pepper, to taste A handful of fresh wild rocket leaves, to serve (optional) Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C. For the flatbread dough: place the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium-large mixing bowl and stir well. Add the yoghurt, then use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix until it gets clumpy. Continue mixing by hand until most of the flour is incorporated and shaped into a ball. Dust a clean working surface generously with flour, then use a rolling pin to roll into a rectangular shape, large enough to snugly fit into a standard baking tin (about 37cm x 25cm) - or use floured hands to press it out evenly. Transfer the dough to the baking tin lined with non-stick baking paper, then press it gently into all four corners.

Brush all over with melted butter or olive oil, then bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, then use a pastry brush or the back of a spoon to distribute the chutney all over the surface. Top with grated cheese, tomatoes, onion and some salt and pepper. Return to the oven for another 12 minutes or until golden brown all over. Remove from the oven, transfer to a wooden serving board, top with some rocket leaves, then slice into portions. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Boerewors tortillas. Picture: Ilse van der Merwe Boerewors tortillas This fresh look at boerewors with a little inspiration from Mexico is a great way to entertain a crowd by creating a fun self-help station with all the toppings arranged in separate bowls. A store-bought salsa replaces the traditional tomato ‘smoor’, but feel free to make your own. Serves: 4

Ingredients 250g small tomatoes, sliced 1 red onion, finely sliced

1 - 2 ripe avocados sliced or diced 250g sour cream 1 jar Mexican-style tomato or chipotle salsa

2 cups shredded lettuce A small punnet coriander leaves 500g boerewors

2 - 3 mealies (corn on the cob) 4 large or 8 small soft tortillas (corn or flour) A few lemons or lime wedges, to serve

Method Prepare your fire for a braai. In the meantime, place the prepared tomatoes, onion, avocado, sour cream, salsa, lettuce and coriander in separate serving bowls to get your tortilla self-help station ready before you start to braai the boerewors. Braai the ‘wors’ and mealies on a grid over medium-hot coals until cooked to your liking, turning them often.

Remove from the heat and keep warm. Give your tortillas a quick toast on the grid using tongs to turn them over - you just want to freshen them up. Stack the hot tortillas and cover them with a clean cloth to keep them soft. Cut the corn from the cobs and get ready to serve at once. To assemble: Place a toasted tortilla on a plate, then top with some tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream, salsa, lettuce, coriander, a piece of boerewors, some corn and a squeeze of lime or lemon.