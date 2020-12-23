Hot chocolate bombs are trending this festive season; here’s how to make them

The latest food trend to hit the internet is quite the bomb. Literally. Hot chocolate bombs have burst onto the culinary – and social media – scene in recent weeks. These look so tasty and are fun to make. They are essentially a ball of chocolate filled with tiny marshmallows and hot chocolate powder. You simply put them in a mug and pour hot milk over them and you get to watch them melt, or as bombs do, “explode”. Although they are simple to make, they require patience, since the chocolate shells are delicate. You need to melt the chocolate and put them into moulds to make a dome, and put marshmallows and cocoa mix inside, and seal them. But they are a fun gift to give to friends and family this holiday season.

Here’s how to make them at home.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

3 cups chocolate, melted

6 tbsp hot cocoa mix

1 cup marshmallows

Method

Melt your chocolate chips by microwaving them in a bowl for 30 seconds, stirring, then continuing to heat at 15-second intervals, and stir until the chips are all melted.

Use a spoon to dollop the melted chocolate into your molds, smoothing it around the edges until everything is covered. Set in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes, or until the chocolate is firm.

Add a tablespoon of hot cocoa mix and some marshmallows into half the domes.

Pipe some melted chocolate around the rim and attach the second sphere on top, pressing gently to seal.

Place mold in the fridge until the chocolate sets.

Decorate, however, you want.

Serve in a mug, pouring hot milk over the bomb and stirring until completely melted.

You can vary amounts to taste, and have fun experimenting with different chocolates and mix-ins.

Recipe from Sugar Geek Show.