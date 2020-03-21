How to a make vegan burger using pantry staples

Stocking your pantry with dry, canned and non perishable food items like lentils, beans and rice? Put them to use by making a deliciously wholesome, protein packed vegan burger with all the tasty trimmings.

In preparation for weeks of social-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have built up a collection of non perishables like nuts, canned beans and rice. So, may be mentally preparing yourself to eat lentil stew every day, thinking that these items don't necessarily make for the most exciting meals. But that's not the case.

The Vegan Burger shared their recipe for a wholesome, yet delicious vegan burger you can make from home.

The Vegan Chef Plant based Bean Burger





Ingredients

330g cooked black beans