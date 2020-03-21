How to a make vegan burger using pantry staples
Stocking your pantry with dry, canned and non perishable food items like lentils, beans and rice? Put them to use by making a deliciously wholesome, protein packed vegan burger with all the tasty trimmings.
In preparation for weeks of social-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have built up a collection of non perishables like nuts, canned beans and rice. So, may be mentally preparing yourself to eat lentil stew every day, thinking that these items don't necessarily make for the most exciting meals. But that's not the case.
The Vegan Burger shared their recipe for a wholesome, yet delicious vegan burger you can make from home.
The Vegan Chef Plant based Bean Burger
Ingredients
330g cooked black beans
150g cooked brown rice
25g rolled oats
1 small onion finely chopped
150g breadcrumbs
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
2 tbsp oil
2.5 tbsp Sriracha hot chilli sauce
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C
In a food processor, pulse black beans, cooked rice, oats, onions, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, cumin, coriander, salt, ground black pepper, oil and chili sauce. Mix well for 20 seconds.
Divide mixture into 4 portions and form into patties.
Place the patties on an oiled baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes. Turn over patties and continue cooking for 10 minutes.
Serve on a lightly toasted bun, a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, gherkins and a portion of chips.