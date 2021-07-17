How to choose the right flour for the right baking recipe

Whether you are a cake, cookies, pie, or bread baker, choosing the right type of flour can be difficult, especially if you are a first-time baker. The type of flour you use greatly influences the success of your baking attempt. There are so many different types on the market, which makes it a bit more difficult to know what type of flour to keep in your pantry and when to use it.

This handy guide will get you started in learning more about flour to get the best bake possible. Cake flour Cake flour is a bleached flour that absorbs more liquid and rises higher. That is why it is perfect for baking cakes. Many of your cake recipes will call for all-purpose flour, but there are times when you might find yourself reaching for cake flour. Its low protein content (6 to 8 percent) and very smooth, fine consistency give baked goods a tender texture and high rise.

Self-raising flour Self-raising is flour that contains baking powder so it is always important to buy it in smaller quantities as it loses its rising power over time. This is lower-protein (around 8 to 10 percent) all-purpose flour with salt and baking powder mixed in. Whole wheat flour