Can you cook without heating a single thing? Bowl of cereal to the rescue.
Oh, you want to cook, cook? And end up with an actual meal? Good news: You can do that, too. (Just don't judge me on the rare nights when I do eat a bowl of cereal for dinner.)
Especially in the summer, the desire to keep your kitchen and yourself cool is very real. Consider these tips for putting together a meal without turning up the heat.
Yes, of course, giant piles of fruit and vegetables in a salad are a glorious summertime meal. But don't forget about the ways you can enjoy seafood and meat without cooking.
Follow the lead of South America and make ceviche, which cures raw fish with citrus juice.