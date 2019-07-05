Jennifer Bruce, INLSA
There's nothing better than a delicious, fruity dessert to help you get rid of the winter blues. And baking it yourself means your entire home is filled with a delectable aroma that will draw your family to the kitchen to grab a slice off this easy winner.

Apple and blueberry crumble slice

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

For the pastry

  • 500ml plain flour
  • 60ml castor sugar
  • 180g butter, chilled and chopped
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 30ml iced water

For the filling

  • 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 30ml castor sugar
  • 1/2 small lemon, juiced
  • 125g blueberries

For the crumble

  • 60ml chopped nuts
  • 60ml coconut
  • Cream for serving

Method

  1. For the pastry, put the flour and sugar into a food processor. Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add egg and enough water to bring the dough together.
  2. Press half the dough into a 17x28cm pan lined with non stick baking paper.
  3. Put the remaining dough into the freezer to firm up. Spoon the filling on top of the pastry. Grate the remaining dough into a bowl and add the nuts and coconut. Sprinkle the crumble on top of the filling. Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.
  4.  Remove and cool. Cut into slices and serve with whipped cream.
  5. For the filling, combine the apples, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan and heat gently. Bring to a simmer and cook until apples are just tender. Remove and cool. Fold in the blueberries.