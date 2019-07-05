Apple and blueberry crumble slice
There's nothing better than a delicious, fruity dessert to help you get rid of the winter blues. And baking it yourself means your entire home is filled with a delectable aroma that will draw your family to the kitchen to grab a slice off this easy winner.
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
For the pastry
- 500ml plain flour
- 60ml castor sugar
- 180g butter, chilled and chopped
- 1 egg, beaten
- 30ml iced water
For the filling
- 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 30ml castor sugar
- 1/2 small lemon, juiced
- 125g blueberries
For the crumble
- 60ml chopped nuts
- 60ml coconut
- Cream for serving
Method
- For the pastry, put the flour and sugar into a food processor. Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add egg and enough water to bring the dough together.
- Press half the dough into a 17x28cm pan lined with non stick baking paper.
- Put the remaining dough into the freezer to firm up. Spoon the filling on top of the pastry. Grate the remaining dough into a bowl and add the nuts and coconut. Sprinkle the crumble on top of the filling. Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove and cool. Cut into slices and serve with whipped cream.
- For the filling, combine the apples, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan and heat gently. Bring to a simmer and cook until apples are just tender. Remove and cool. Fold in the blueberries.