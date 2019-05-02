Basil-Cashew Pesto. Picture: Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post, food styling by Lisa Cherkasky.

This is a pretty garlic-forward recipe, so you can decrease the number of cloves if you're especially sensitive to the raw stuff.



Basil-Cashew Pesto





15 minutes





Makes 2 cups





Cashews give this pesto a rich creaminess. The recipe can be doubled easily.





This is good for pasta, of course, and also as a last-minute stir-in for sauteed vegetables.





The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 8 months.





Ingredients





6 medium cloves garlic

Generous pinch coarse kosher salt

About 140g basil leaves (4 cups)

About 140g (1 cup) raw, unsalted cashews

1 tablespoon roasted sesame seeds

1 generous tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more as needed

1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, or more as needed

Water (optional)

Method