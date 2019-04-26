Picture: Supplied
Just one way of putting a local spin on a popular pastry dish.

Chakalaka Pie (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

  • 15 ml (1 tbs) sunflower oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into small, ½ cm-cubes
  • 125 ml (½ cup) prepared beef stock
  • 2 x 300 g cans Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into small cubes
  • 1 x 410 g can chakalaka
  • 65 ml (¼ cup) chopped coriander leaves
  • 250 ml (1 cup) self-raising flour
  • 45 ml (3 tbs) chopped parsley
  • A generous pinch of salt and a pinch of ground white pepper
  • 1 large egg
  • 125 ml (½ cup) milk
  • 125 ml (½ cup) sunflower oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 onion extra, sliced into rings

Method

  1. First make the filling. Heat the 15 ml (1 tbs) oil in a large frying pan and add the chopped onion.
  2. Lightly fry until soft and golden.
  3. Meanwhile, place the potato cubes in a small saucepan and add the stock. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender. Drain the potatoes and pat dry. Add to the onion and continue to cook until the potato is tender.
  4. Add the Bull Brand Corned Meat, the chakalaka and coriander leaves and stir lightly.
  5. Transfer mixture to an oven-safe pie dish.
  6. Now make the batter: place the self-raising flour, parsley, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Beat together the egg, milk and 125 ml (½ C) oil and slowly add to the flour. Whisk until smooth.
  7. Pour the batter over the meat mixture, spread it out to cover the meat and arrange a few onion rings into the top of the batter.
  8. Bake the pie in a preheated oven at 190°C for 40 - 45 minutes or until the batter is cooked through and golden brown.