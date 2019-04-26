Chakalaka Pie (Serves 4-6)
Just one way of putting a local spin on a popular pastry dish.
Ingredients
- 15 ml (1 tbs) sunflower oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into small, ½ cm-cubes
- 125 ml (½ cup) prepared beef stock
- 2 x 300 g cans Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into small cubes
- 1 x 410 g can chakalaka
- 65 ml (¼ cup) chopped coriander leaves
- 250 ml (1 cup) self-raising flour
- 45 ml (3 tbs) chopped parsley
- A generous pinch of salt and a pinch of ground white pepper
- 1 large egg
- 125 ml (½ cup) milk
- 125 ml (½ cup) sunflower oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 onion extra, sliced into rings
Method
- First make the filling. Heat the 15 ml (1 tbs) oil in a large frying pan and add the chopped onion.
- Lightly fry until soft and golden.
- Meanwhile, place the potato cubes in a small saucepan and add the stock. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender. Drain the potatoes and pat dry. Add to the onion and continue to cook until the potato is tender.
- Add the Bull Brand Corned Meat, the chakalaka and coriander leaves and stir lightly.
- Transfer mixture to an oven-safe pie dish.
- Now make the batter: place the self-raising flour, parsley, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Beat together the egg, milk and 125 ml (½ C) oil and slowly add to the flour. Whisk until smooth.
- Pour the batter over the meat mixture, spread it out to cover the meat and arrange a few onion rings into the top of the batter.
- Bake the pie in a preheated oven at 190°C for 40 - 45 minutes or until the batter is cooked through and golden brown.