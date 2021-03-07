How to make chicken masala, the classic chicken curry from North India

Chicken tikka masala is an addictive, classic dish for lunch or dinner where the chicken marinated in aromatic spices is first grilled and then mixed in a finger-licking sauce or tikka masala. This is one of the popular chicken dishes around the world. Marinated chicken pieces in Indian spice mix are grilled to perfection in tandoor or oven or barbecue and then tossed in a spicy gravy or curry called masala. This week, skip the takeaway and jazz up your lunch or dinner with this delicious, flavourful, and authentic chicken masala recipe. You can serve this with naan or rice, and pappadums for an awesome, flavour-packed meal. Red masala chicken Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 chicken, cut into quarters

1 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp oil

¼ onion, finely chopped

½ tsp whole cumin

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground cumin powder

2 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp rough salt

½ tbsp chilli powder

1 ½ tbsp red wet ginger and garlic masala

1 tbsp ground garlic

A small knob of ginger or ½ tsp ground ginger

½ tbsp methi masala

2 tbsps tomato puree

1 tbsp tomato sauce

2 tbsps lemon juice

3–4 whole cloves

A few black peppercorns

A small cinnamon stick

2–3 whole cardamom pods

4–5 saffron fronds

¼ tsp white pepper

1 stick butter

Method

Heat ghee in a pot and add the whole spices (cumin, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, and cardamom) and chopped onion.

Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the ghee and whole spices mix.

Add the red masala and let it cook for a few seconds.

Add the salt, cumin, and coriander powder and the balance of the ingredients.

Finally, add a teaspoon of saffron water for colour and a quarter teaspoon of white pepper. The mixture should be thick and saucy.

Allow it to cool slightly and smear it over your chicken pieces (they should be slit slightly so the marinade can flavour and tenderise the meat).

Add a finger width of butter into a pot.

Add the chicken and a quarter cup of water.

Add 3 whole green chillies for extra heat (optional).

At this stage, the chicken should be a fiery tone of maroon.

Switch the stove to high heat to allow the butter to melt over the chicken. This should gently coat the pan and start the process of cooking the chicken.

Reduce to medium heat and cool slowly.

Bring back to high heat for the sauce to thicken and burn slightly.

TIP: This chicken may be marinated and left in the freezer or the fridge if you’re preparing it ahead of time. It is best served with chips or steamed vegetables prepared with cream and sweetened butter sauce.

Vegetables

Ingredients

½ cup baby corn

½ cup baby carrots scrubbed clean

½ cup baby marrow, cut at an angle into thick chunks

½ cup baby potatoes halved

½ cup baby onions

½ cup butternut, cubed

½ cup sweet potatoes, cubed

Method

Steam each vegetable separately in salted water for a few minutes, just until it is soft when a knife is inserted. Layer this into an oven-proof casserole dish. Pour over the sauce and bake for 20 minutes.

Sauce

Ingredients

1 stick butter

1 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp ground green chilli

½ tsp ground garlic

1 tsp mixed herbs

½ cup sour cream

2 tbsps mayonnaise

½ cup fresh cream

Salt to taste

Method

In a pan add the butter and allow it to melt on gentle heat.

Add the brown sugar, black pepper, ground green chilli, ground garlic, and mixed herbs.

Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, just to infuse the butter.

Whisk in the sour cream, mayonnaise, and fresh cream. Season with salt to taste.

Recipe from Naqiyah Mayat's cookbook, "The Beginning: Indian Recipes from My Home", by That Food Guy Publishing.