Crème Brûlée French Toast
Ingredients
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 1 stick melted butter
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 loaf challah bread, sliced 1cm thick
- Icing sugar, for serving (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 150 degrees
- In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar and maple syrup. Pour mixture into a large tall baking dish and spread into an even layer using a spatula. Arrange bread on top in a single layer.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture over bread. If you have time, cover and let soak in refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight. Otherwise, bake for about 25 minutes, or until the butter-sugar mixture is bubbling in the bottom of the pan.
- Serve immediately, sugar side up. Sift powdered sugar on top if desired.
Delish