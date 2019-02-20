Serve immediately, sugar side up. Sift powdered sugar on top if desired. PICTURE: Delish
Crème Brûlée French Toast

Ingredients

  • 5 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 stick melted butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 loaf challah bread, sliced 1cm thick
  • Icing sugar, for serving (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 150 degrees
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar and maple syrup. Pour mixture into a large tall baking dish and spread into an even layer using a spatula. Arrange bread on top in a single layer.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture over bread. If you have time, cover and let soak in refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight. Otherwise, bake for about 25 minutes, or until the butter-sugar mixture is bubbling in the bottom of the pan.
  4. Serve immediately, sugar side up. Sift powdered sugar on top if desired.

Delish