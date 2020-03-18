How to make delicious, fresh juice without a juicer

Drinking juice is a good way to put in a few extra fruits and vegetables into your diet, and one of the healthiest ways to consume those products is by having a cold-pressed juice.

That said, if you cannot afford bottled juice every day you can also make one at home.

According to My Kitchen Advisor, below is how you can make a delicious and fresh juice at home without a juicer.

Clean your organic fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Even though those fruits and veggies bought from supermarkets or groceries look clean, remember that cleanliness is more than what meets the eye. The dirt will mix with your ingredients upon blending.

Chop or cut those ingredients into blender size

Cut them into large chunks so your blender can process them easily. Peel the ingredients as well as get rid of citrus fruits’ pith (orange, lemon, etc.), but don’t remove seeds. There is, actually, no need to peel most ingredients as some have the most nutrients in their rind unless you want or you have some concerns about fruit or vegetable peelings. There are, of course, some exceptions; please peel a pineapple or a banana.

Add other fruits and vegetables

It is time now to place that chopped produce in your blender. By the way, the order of placing them in your blender matters. Put juicier items like those cucumbers, tomatoes, pears or citrus at the bottom, then those greens or other more solid ones at the top.

Blend well

Now blend them like there is no tomorrow. If your blender is not that powerful, it might need some help along the way. Therefore, if it is having difficulties while blending, turn it off, then give those ingredients one or two good stirs, or maybe one or two tablespoons of water or juice. It would not hurt to give it some pep talk too.

Strain your mixture

Place the mesh strainer over a bowl and pour your blended mixture into that strainer while pressing solid particles with your spatula.

Enjoy your juice immediately

Transfer the content of your bowl to a glass. Tall, transparent glasses work best, as they look colorful, delicious, and professionally made first-timers may want to admire their creative work first. Just make sure to drink it while it is fresh.