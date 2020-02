How to make Jenny Morris's Ultimate French Toast









Ultimate French Toast PICTURE: Jenny Morris’s Yumcious Oh the guilt of telling my children they may not have a sweet until they have eaten their breakfast or dinner.

And then out comes this delicious, indulgent chocolate-loaded French toast for breakfast. It makes a great special occasion breakfast treat and is perfect for the times when no one is watching.

My Ultimate French Toast (Serves 4)





Ingredients





Chocolate ganache

1 cup (250ml) cream

200g 70% dark chocolate,

coarsely chopped

1 Tbstbs butter, at room temperature





French toast

8 slices of bread

3 – 4 large eggs, beaten

1 tsp honey

¼ tsp ground cardamom

extra butter, for frying

1 tsp oil, for frying





Garnish

chocolate ganache

raspberries

icing sugar, for dusting

a few mint leaves





Method





Let’s get going with the chocolate ganache. Heat the cream in a small saucepan, and stir in the chocolate till it melts.





Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, one small piece at a time, to make sure it is properly incorporated, then whisk till the ganache starts to thicken. Cool and set aside till needed.





Place the eggs, honey and cardamom into a bowl, and blend together well.





Soak the bread in the egg mixture, taking care not to over-soak.





Heat some butter with a teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan, and fry the bread till lightly crisp and golden. Drain on paper towels.





To assemble, place French toast on too a plate. Top with ganache and raspberries, garnish with a sprig of mint, and finish off with a dusting of icing sugar.





Tip: Use large simple-shaped cookie cutters to ring the changes. Place the bread onto a flat surface and cut circles, triangles, hearts, or whatever you fancy, out of the centre of each slice before soaking and frying.