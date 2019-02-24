Lemon drizzle cake, one of the classic desserts repopularized thanks to “The Great British Bake Off.”(Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times)

Lemon Drizzle Cake (Serves 24)



Ingredients





225 grams butter, softened, more for greasing pan

275 grams all-purpose flour

5 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 1/2 lemons

450 grams castor sugar

4 large eggs

60 ml whole milk





Method





Heat oven to 165 degrees and place a rack in the center. Grease a 23-by-30-cm baking pan and line with parchment paper, allowing a 5cm overhang on the long sides.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and lemon zest.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together butter and half of the sugar (225 grams/1 cup plus 2 tablespoons) until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Beat in eggs, one at a time, until incorporated, then beat in milk, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary (mixture will look curdled, and that’s OK). Mix in flour mixture until combined, then scrape into prepared baking pan, smoothing the top.

Bake until golden brown and springy, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes, then use the paper overhang to lift the cake out of the pan; transfer to wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and carefully remove paper.

While cake bakes, in a small bowl mix together remaining half of the sugar (225 grams/1 cup plus 2 tablespoons) and enough lemon juice to make a runny mixture. While cake is still warm, spoon the sugar mixture evenly over the top. (The cake has to be cooled slightly to prevent topping from melting, but warm enough that it soaks into the cake, leaving a crunchy sugar coat on top.)

Let cool, then cut into squares.



