Lentil and squash soup

The thing about soup is that it's the perfect comfort food and i t's also really easy to make and doesn't take a long time. So whether you are coming back from work (or school), it's really easy to rustle up a pot of soup.



The autumn and winter months are great for fans of soup. That's when all the winter vegetables and ingredients that are best used in soup, are readily available.





This soup is perfect for winter, thanks to the seasonal flavours of sweet butternut squash and savoury lentils.





Ingredients

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

1 tbs finely chopped peeled fresh ginger

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cardamom

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 4cm chunks

450g green lentils, picked over

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

5 cup packed baby spinach

1 tbs cider vinegar

Method