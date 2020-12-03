How to make Mimi Rey’s healthy snack recipes that kids will love

Mimi Rey is a spunky and oh-so-confident 7-year-old who is as much a good dancer and comic as she is a baker. One half of the Baking with the Reys (hosted alongside musician, Holly Rey) Instagram series that started during the lockdown, Mimi has a following which includes some of the biggest names in the country. Baking with the Reys has become a popular cooking feature on Holly’s IGTV, and sees the sisters bake some of their family recipes that are also easy to do, especially for children. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Rey (@hollyreymusic) It turns out it was both Mimi and Holly’s idea to start baking on Instagram. “We were bored during the lockdown and didn’t have anything to do. But we liked to bake together and so Holly and I decided to share the videos on Instagram,” Mimi says, while busy scrolling through TikTok. The videos have a healthy following, with thousands tuning in every Saturday to watch the sisters bake up a storm.

Mimi says beyond just teamwork and bonding time with her sister, it’s also taught her a few things that are helping with school.

“I love that me and Holly work as a team. I love that it teaches children to read, measure and also feeling good about yourself.”

Here are her two favourite healthy snack recipes

Apple Cookie Slices

A fantastic fun healthy snack for kids of all ages

Ingredients:

1 apple, sliced in rings

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup chocolate chips

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup cranberries

¼ sunflower seeds

¼ sesame seeds

Honey for drizzling

(You can change the toppings and add any of your children’s favourites but keep them healthy and as natural as possible)

Method: Slice apple into thin rings. Remove pips. Spread peanut butter on one side of the ring. Sprinkle toppings over the rings and drizzle thin streaks of honey as a final touch.

Easy Peasy Healthy Banana Split

Ingredients:

1 Banana

¼ cup peanut butter

½ Cup of Plain or Vanilla Yoghurt

Toppings

¼ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup cranberries

¼ cup sunflower Seeds (toasted optional)

¼ cup sesame seeds or coconut

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup chocolate chips

Honey

Method

Cut the banana down the middle, divide and place on a plate. Spread the opened out insides with peanut butter. Place your yoghurt in the centre. Add sprinklings and drizzle with honey to finish.

This article was first published in the latest issue of the IOL Food digital magazine. You can read it here