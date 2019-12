How to make Miss Universe's favourite food









Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

She's the third South African to win the prestigious title and the first black South African to be crowned as Miss Universe.

Tunzi impressed judges and the world during the week-long pageant, and went into the finals one of the favourites to win the crown.





Her answers to the questions, quickly set her apart from her competitors, proving that she was not only beautiful, but was intelligent.

However, what happens to be her favourite food, the one thing she turns to every time she needs a pick me up?





It's umngqusho, otherwise known as samps and beans.





Like Nelson Mandela, she enjoys the meal and loves it with beef stew.





So we thought, why not celebrate her win with her favourite meal? We are certain that it will be her first meal when she eventually gets back to South Africa to celebrate her win with the rest of the country.





Samp, Beans and Beef



Ingredients