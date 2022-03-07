How to make quick and easy Napoli sauce for all your pizza and pasta dishes

One of the best parts about trying different food is experimenting with different sauces to see what tastes amazing and what does not. But do you know what always tastes delicious with many Italian dishes? Neapolitan sauce. Neapolitan sauce is a delicious and very versatile sauce that can be used over pasta, various vegetable dishes, and on pizza bases. This classic sauce may be known by many names such as Napolitana, Napoli, Napoletana, tomato sauce, or pasta sauce. Regardless of what you call it, this great recipe will always enhance your meal. It is useful for so many recipes and it tastes so good.

Chef Caren Marimuthu, whose recipe we are featuring, says from quick meals put together for unexpected guests to large celebration cakes and platters, the feeling of ‘home’ was created by her mom and her aunts for every person who walked through their doors. She knew that the family tradition of cooking and baking was something she wanted to follow. After graduating from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus in 2011, Marimuthu travelled and worked abroad which helped her discover the different tastes and flavours of the world. She has worked in 5-star hotels and establishments, including the Oyster Box Hotel, a Waldorf Astoria resort, and Walt Disney World experiencing true service with a smile. Marimuthu says her version of the Napoli sauce combines the traditional flavours of marinara with the heat of arrabbiata.

“A good tomato sauce is one of the best and most versatile weapons any good cook can have in their arsenal. It’s easy to store and keeps in an airtight jar, in the refrigerator for up to six weeks or in the freezer for up to six months. I always have this on hand,” she says. Caren Marimuthu’s Napoli sauce. Ingredients

30ml olive oil 1 medium onion, minced 2 medium carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, sliced 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tsp chilli flakes

1½ tsp paprika 1 tsp dried organum 1 tsp fresh thyme

A handful of fresh basil leaves, torn 15ml tomato paste 400g tomato puree

500ml water 2 tsp red wine vinegar 1 tsp lemon juice

3 tsp sugar Pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper Method

In a large saucepan over medium heat, pour in the olive oil, and when hot, add the onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring until the onion becomes translucent and the carrots and celery are softened. Mix in the garlic and allow to cook, stirring constantly as to not burn the garlic.

Add the chilli flakes, paprika, and herbs and cook gently for about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and one and a half cups of water and simmer. Stir in the vinegar, lemon juice, and sugar and simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens (approximately 30 minutes). If the heat is too high and the sauce starts to stick to the bottom of the pan, add the remaining half cup of water, reduce the heat and stir gently.