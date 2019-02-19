Ingredients
750g boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into large cubes
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 garlic clove, sliced
2tsp finely chopped fresh ginger
2tbsp lemon juice
1tsp ground coriander
½tsp ground cumin
1tsp garam masala
60g plain yoghurt
1tsp salt
Method
Soak 8-12 bamboo skewers in water to prevent them from burning during cooking.
Put the onion, garlic and garlic and ginger into a food processor and process to a puree, adding the lemon juice if required. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the coriander, cumin, garam masala, yoghurt and salt. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Leave to marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or longer in the refrigerator.
Thread the chicken pieces onto the bamboo skewers and cook over glowing coals or under a preheated grill (broiler) until cooked through. Serve with onion sambal and puris or chapattis.