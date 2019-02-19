The dish is popular in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan

Chicken tikka is a spicy chicken dish originating in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent. The dish is popular in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan



Ingredients

750g boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into large cubes

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, sliced

2tsp finely chopped fresh ginger

2tbsp lemon juice

1tsp ground coriander

½tsp ground cumin

1tsp garam masala

60g plain yoghurt

1tsp salt

Method

Soak 8-12 bamboo skewers in water to prevent them from burning during cooking.

Put the onion, garlic and garlic and ginger into a food processor and process to a puree, adding the lemon juice if required. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the coriander, cumin, garam masala, yoghurt and salt. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Leave to marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or longer in the refrigerator.

Thread the chicken pieces onto the bamboo skewers and cook over glowing coals or under a preheated grill (broiler) until cooked through. Serve with onion sambal and puris or chapattis.