If you are looking for an alternative to fish this Easter weekend, then add this winning beef dish from this week's episode of "Come Dine with Me SA" to your menu.
Slow Brasied Beef Cheek
- Serves 4
- Cooking time: 1 hour
Ingredients
- 800 g Beef Cheeks
- 3 each Carrots, roughly diced
- 1 medium onion, roughly diced
- 1 bottle red wine
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 100 ml Vegetable oil
- 100 g Seasoned flour
- 1 Bouquet garni
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees
- Brown the meat in a smoking hot casserole pan in the vegetable oil
- Add the carrots & onions and sweat for 10 minutes
- Pour away the cooking fat and deglaze the pan with the red wine and bring to the boil.
- Add the garlic & bouquet garni and season
- Put a layer of tin foil to seal the pot and replace the lid.
- Cook for 2 ½ hours until meltingly tender
- Add beef stock during the cooking process if there is too much evaporation.
- Remove the cheeks when cooked, pass the cooking liquid through a sieve and serve along-side.