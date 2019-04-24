Chicken breast picks up a lot of flavour in this deliciously quick and easy yoghurt-based marinade, seasoned with spices you'll find in many Persian dishes.
2-3 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 medium red onion
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, preferably full fat
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Generous pinch ground cardamom (up to 1/2 teaspoon)
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed
- 450g boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 1/2 to 1 whole lemon
- Warm flatbread, for serving
Method
- Peel and coarsely chop the red onion and garlic. Place them both in food processor, then add the yoghurt, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, crushed red pepper flakes and salt. Pulse just until the onion is finely chopped, then transfer to a mixing bowl.
- Cut the chicken into 3cm chunks (discarding any visible fat), seasoning them lightly with more salt. Add the chicken to the yoghurt mixture and stir to coat evenly; let sit for 20 minutes at room temperature.
- During this time, you could soak bamboo skewers in a shallow pan of water if you don’t have metal skewers.
- Meanwhile, cut the lemon (half or whole; to taste) into wedges approximately the same size as the chicken pieces. Position an oven rack 10cm from the broiler element; preheat the broiler. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Thread the coated chicken pieces and lemon wedges onto the skewers so the components are just touching each other. Place the skewers on the pan; broil for about 8 minutes, turning them once with tongs halfway through. The chicken and lemon should be lightly charred in spots.
- Transfer to plates; pull the chicken and lemon off the skewers. Squeeze the broiled/lightly charred lemon wedges over the chicken while it’s hot, and serve with flatbread.
Washington Post