How to make Thai noodle soup at home
A staple in Thailand, this soup can be found on almost every street corner in every province in the popular tourist country.
Thai noodle soup offers well-balanced flavours with lots of textures going on, depending on your toppings. It is also probably the easiest noodle soups you could make at home.
It is impossible to come across the ultimate noodle soup recipe – there are so many good ones as noodles are one of our go-to foods when it comes to satisfying our taste buds. That said, there are many types of Thai noodles you can choose from. The choices can include egg noodles, flat rice noodles, glass noodles, and loads more that will blow your mind.
Below is a simple recipe for how you can make your own Thai noodle soup at home without having to go to a restaurant or cafe.
Vegan Thai curry noodle soup
Ingredients
16g ginger
2-3 garlic cloves
2 Thai red chilli
1tsp coriander powder
1tsp curry powder
1 lemon’s zest
½ tsp turmeric
2 tbs Thai red curry paste (store-bought)
2tsp soy sauce or tamari sauce
1 lime juice
1 can coconut milk
1 litre vegetable broth
Cubed firm tofu
Vegetables of your choice - diced
2 tsp sugar
1tsp salt
2tsp oil
1 packet rice noodles
Method
Add oil to a pan and fry chopped onions till translucent.
Make a paste of ginger, garlic, curry powder, coriander powder, turmeric, red chillies, and lemon zest. Add this paste to onions and sauté.
Add red curry paste and sauté.
Add coconut milk and boil it on a simmer.
Add vegetable broth, soy sauce, lime juice, salt, and sugar and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
Boil rice noodles as per package instructions.
Stir in the vegetables, tofu cubes, and simmer for another 2 minutes.
Serve with noodles at the bottom of the bowl and add the soup.
Finish off with crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, spring onion, and a lime wedge. | Recipe by Vegan Lass