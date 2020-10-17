How to make Thai noodle soup at home

A staple in Thailand, this soup can be found on almost every street corner in every province in the popular tourist country.

Thai noodle soup offers well-balanced flavours with lots of textures going on, depending on your toppings. It is also probably the easiest noodle soups you could make at home.

It is impossible to come across the ultimate noodle soup recipe – there are so many good ones as noodles are one of our go-to foods when it comes to satisfying our taste buds. That said, there are many types of Thai noodles you can choose from. The choices can include egg noodles, flat rice noodles, glass noodles, and loads more that will blow your mind.

Below is a simple recipe for how you can make your own Thai noodle soup at home without having to go to a restaurant or cafe.

Vegan Thai curry noodle soup