How to make the perfect summer ricotta toast









Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios. Picture: Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post. Ricotta toast keeps cropping up on my Instagram feed, on restaurant menus and in my own thoughts when I ponder what I am hankering for at breakfast time or for an afternoon snack.

There are so many crave-worthy possibilities that can be launched from the simple base of creamy ricotta cheese smeared onto toasted bread, ideally just-toasted so the residual heat of it warms the cheese a little.

You could use any bread you like, but the one I dream about when I'm in a ricotta toast revelry, is dark and chewy with visible kernels of grain, nuts and seeds.

In this summery recipe, the ricotta gets a glorious layer of ripe peach slices, a drizzle of honey, an emerald sprinkle of pistachios, some fresh thyme leaves and a finishing pinch of flaky salt. It's a mouthwatering, sweet-savoury combination that's a welcomed break from the usual avocado toast, but similarly nourishing. No wonder I can't get it off my mind.





Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios (Serves 4)





Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted shelled pistachios

4 slices crusty, textured, whole grain bread, such as from a "health" loaf (1cm thick slices, about 35g each)

3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 ripe peach, pitted and sliced

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt or flaky sea salt

Method





In a small dry pan over a medium-high heat, toast the pistachios, tossing frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.

Toast the bread. Spread about 3 tablespoons of the ricotta over each piece, then arrange 3 to 4 peach slices peach on top on each toast. Drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon of honey, then sprinkle each with about 2 teaspoons of the pistachios, 1/4 teaspoon of the thyme and a sprinkle of salt. Cut each toast in half and serve right away.



