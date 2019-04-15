How to make your own hot cross buns. Picture: Henk Kruger

If you plan on buying hot cross buns in ahead of the Easter long weekend, you can expect to pay anything from R17 for a six pack traditional hot cross buns to R51,99 for a four pack of gluten-free hot cross buns.



If you have special dietary needs you'll not only pay more, but the chances of you finding it store are slim to zero.





Making your own batch means you can play around with your own flavours and make as many as you like.



