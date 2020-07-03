How to roast mushrooms the right way
Mushrooms are one of those foods that when cooked and prepared properly, they are absolutely delicious.
When I cook mushrooms, my aim is for them not to come out soggy, and to make this happen I keep them away from water during the cooking process. I just drizzle olive oil and season them with pepper.
Although American chef and mycologist Jim Fuller took to social media last month to demonstrate the correct way of cooking mushrooms, which is to boil them, there are many other delicious methods for how to cook mushrooms, and roasting them is one of the best. The heat can bring out all the savoury and complex flavours.
If you prefer roasted mushrooms or would like to try a new method of cooking mushrooms, which is roasting them, you can try this recipe.
Ingredients
4 flat cap mushrooms
8 button mushrooms
8 portobello mushrooms
2 shallots, sliced
3 cloves of garlic, sliced
6 sprigs fresh thyme
3tbsp olive oil
Method
Heat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
Clean the mushrooms with a damp paper towel, wiping off all traces of soil.
Place mushrooms cap side down in a roasting dish and sprinkle over shallots, garlic and thyme. Drizzle on the olive oil and season with salt.
Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes, remove foil and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Serve hot with a few grinds of white or black pepper at the last minute
Source: Eat Well.