How to sauté garlic without burning it

Garlic is a superstar ingredient that gives meals a nutritional punch and adds wonderful flavour to many recipes. Refined for the distinct flavour of its bulb, it is also a powerhouse ingredient in the kitchen. This tasty, fragrant veggie does more than make your dishes delicious. Garlic is loaded with good-for-you vitamins and minerals like manganese, selenium, vitamin C, vitamin B, and other antioxidants. When it is chopped, the release of sugars and oils can make for a sticky exterior, and this sometimes makes it difficult to work with. In my opinion, garlic is one of the worst foods to burn, because there is no turning back once you do. Unlike other vegetables that are not completely ruined if you just so happen to give them a little extra fry than you intended. So, how do you sauté garlic without burning it? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, which detailed that if you’re sautéing the garlic, you’ll need to remove the skin and chop or dice the garlic before adding it to the frying pan.

Smash the garlic clove to remove the peel.

Take an individual clove of garlic and set it flat on a cutting board. Take a chef’s knife or kitchen knife, and set the blade flat on the clove. Then, take the heel of your hand and bring it down firmly on the side of the knife blade, directly on top of the garlic

Peel the clove.

Use your fingers to pull the broken shell off of the garlic clove. Many cloves of garlic have more than one layer of peel. Make sure to remove all of the layers before attempting to slice the clove

Chop the garlic clove.

Use your kitchen knife to make 4 or 5 cuts along the length of the clove. Then use either a chopping motion or a rocking motion (as when using a chef’s knife) to chop the garlic clove into fine chunks. Each piece of garlic should be smaller than 0.32 cm in size.

Add 2–3 tablespoons of olive oil to a frying pan.

The bottom of the pan should be fully coated with olive oil, but you don’t want a thick layer of oil to line the pan. You may need to adjust the amount of oil used based on the size of the pan and the amount of garlic you’re sautéing.

Add the garlic and turn on the heat.

Use your kitchen knife to scrape the minced garlic from the cutting board into the frying pan. Set the pan on a burner, and turn the heat up to medium-high (about 6 on most ranges). The garlic will start to sizzle and cook within 30 seconds.

Stir the garlic to keep it from burning.

It’s easy to burn garlic when sautéing it. The finely chopped bits can quickly turn from golden-brown to black. Keep a close watch on the garlic while it’s sautéing, and use a wooden spoon or spatula to frequently stir and turn the garlic so all sides will cook evenly. Garlic will sauté fully in less than 5 minutes.