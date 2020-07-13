Immune boosting smoothie recipes

Winter may be the season for the common cold and flu, but we have got the cure to keep such illness away, and that’s with smoothies.

Smoothies offer an amazing way to boost your immune system and replenish important vitamins.

To make sure you get as many benefits from smoothies you should not ignore vegetables. It’s easy to load up on fruit as it’s sweet and delicious, but for variety and health reasons, you shouldn’t forget the vegetables when making smoothies.

Things like baby spinach, beetroot, kale, and celery can all be added to smoothies and they add a whole lot of goodness to your diet as well.

One other thing when making smoothies, you should always check the serving size of your smoothie. Don’t throw in two bananas, a whole mango, a tub of yoghurt and then drink it all down. If you wouldn’t typically eat those large volumes of food in one sitting, you shouldn’t be drinking them, as your kilojoule count will be sky-high.