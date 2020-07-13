Immune boosting smoothie recipes
Winter may be the season for the common cold and flu, but we have got the cure to keep such illness away, and that’s with smoothies.
Smoothies offer an amazing way to boost your immune system and replenish important vitamins.
To make sure you get as many benefits from smoothies you should not ignore vegetables. It’s easy to load up on fruit as it’s sweet and delicious, but for variety and health reasons, you shouldn’t forget the vegetables when making smoothies.
Things like baby spinach, beetroot, kale, and celery can all be added to smoothies and they add a whole lot of goodness to your diet as well.
One other thing when making smoothies, you should always check the serving size of your smoothie. Don’t throw in two bananas, a whole mango, a tub of yoghurt and then drink it all down. If you wouldn’t typically eat those large volumes of food in one sitting, you shouldn’t be drinking them, as your kilojoule count will be sky-high.
Measure out your quantities carefully, and use just enough ingredients in your smoothie to fill you up.
Below are recipes that you can try during this cold season. These recipes are filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants known to help boost your immune system and protect your body against illness. The best of it all is that these benefits don’t come in the form of injections or pills. Plus, they taste fantastic.
Green smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup baby spinach
1 cup Pineapple
½ cup kiwi
½ tsp lemon juice
1 slice ginger
1 cup Greek yogurt
½ cup of coconut water
2 tsp honey
Method
Blend everything until smooth.
Recipe by Cathy Food Dairy.
Watermelon smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup watermelon
A handful of red grapes
A chunk of pineapple
2 fingers of banana
A scoop of mixed fruit syrup
1 tbsp greek yogurt
1 tsp Oats cereal blend
Method
Blend all together and enjoy it.
Recipe by Indulge Food.
Immune boosting smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup mixed frozen berries
½ cup baby spinach and Kale
1 orange
1 cup non-dairy milk
1tsp chia seeds
1 tsp Camu Camu powder
2 drops vitamin D
1 Probiotic capsule opened
Method
Blend everything for about one minute or until smooth.
Recipe by Aayah Khalaf.