Indulgent coffee recipes to sip on this World Vegan Month

Sometimes the aroma of coffee brewing is all you need for that early morning pick-me-up. From frothy milk in a cappuccino to the whipped cream and chocolate shavings that top frappes finished with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce – these days, there is a multitude of delicious coffee drinking experiences to indulge in. However, the same cannot always be said for those who follow a vegan lifestyle. If your diet is devoid of all animal by-products, you’ve probably been subjected to watery black coffee on more than one occasion. By experimenting with vegan milk substitutes and creamers, vegan food bloggers and foodies are proving that the smooth, velvety feel of coffee should be enjoyed by all. 3 vegan coffee recipes to indulge in: Iced Vanilla Rose Latte

By @drink_alt

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 cup water⁠

¾ cup sugar⁠

1 cup dried rose petals⁠

¾ cup milk of choice (recipe uses oat milk)⁠

Splash of vanilla⁠

2 shots of espresso or ½ cup strong brewed coffee⁠

Ice⁠

To a saucepan on medium-high heat, add water and sugar until sugar is dissolved.

Add rose petals and let simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let steep for another 10 minutes before straining.

Let cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.⁠

To a serving glass, add 2-3 tbs of rose syrup and ice.

Mix together the remaining ingredients⁠ in a separate glass and pour over the syrup and ice.

Garnish with extra rose petals.

Banoffee Coffee Blend

By @yaqubys

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 large banana, very ripe, and chopped

50g gluten-free rolled oats

Pinch mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger powder)

175ml unsweetened almond milk

125ml strong brewed coffee, cooled

2 tsp maple syrup

Handful of ice cubes

Put all the ingredients (except the maple syrup) in a blender with a large handful of ice cubes.

Blitz until smooth.

Drizzle 2 serving glasses/mason jars with maple syrup.

Divide the mixture between the glasses and serve immediately.

Pumpkin Turmeric Cloud Coffee

By @zodiac.gingersnap

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

¼ cup pumpkin purée

1 cup warm or cold plant based milk

1tb hot water

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbs instant coffee

1 tbs turmeric

1 tbs cinnamon

Instructions

Combine pumpkin purée and warm milk and set aside.

Whip together the hot water, sugar, instant coffee, turmeric and cinnamon until it forms like a fluffy consistency.

Spoon this fluffy mixture over your warm (or iced) pumpkin milk.

Sprinkle with turmeric.

Stir together and enjoy.