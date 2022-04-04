International Carrot Day: Interesting ways of adding carrots to your daily meals

April 4 is International Carrot Day! This is the pinnacle for carrot lovers all around the world. It is the day when the carrot is celebrated through carrot parties and other carrot-related festivities. Carrots are packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin A, which is famously good for vision. The benefits don’t stop there, though, because this common root vegetable is also rich in other vitamins and antioxidants.

Although carrots can be eaten raw, they can also be cooked in just about any way you can imagine. They can be boiled, steamed, fried, or puréed and added to soups or smoothies. Carrots on their own can seem boring, but there are so many ways to cook with them. Even picky eaters who don’t like vegetables can find a way to enjoy carrots. They’re a shockingly versatile vegetable, going way beyond boring carrot sticks. Here are some of the ways of adding carrots to your daily meals. Carrots in baked goods

You can add shredded carrots to the batter of your muffins, cakes, bread, etc. for a delightful dessert. Carrot cakes are already quite popular. Carrots go well in baked goodies, due to their inherently sweet taste. If you are trying to reduce your salt intake but you love soup, choose the lower sodium varieties or make home-made soups. Picture: Pexels Carrot soup Serve savoury or spicy carrot soup as an appetiser or a main dish, with grilled cheese sandwiches, roasted sweet potatoes or cauliflower, green salad, or a crusty loaf of bread. For an extra creamy carrot soup, add a swirl of heavy cream, sour cream, or Greek yoghurt (or substitute coconut milk for dairy-free, vegan carrot soup). If you have fresh herbs like chives or cilantro, use them as a garnish along with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, or top with crispy roasted chickpeas.

Picture: Pexeks/Valeria Boltneva Power smoothie Blend carrots, pineapple juice, low-fat yoghurts, and honey into a bright orange concoction. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Dips

You can make raw carrots more palatable by eating them with dips. Some ideas to consider include hummus, and low-fat ranch dip made with yoghurt. Hummus provides additional fibre and protein to your diet. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.

